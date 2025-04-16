Mass Appeal Announces “Legend Has It” Series Featuring New Albums From Nas, De La Soul & More

Fans have been waiting for Nas and DJ Premier's collaborative album for years. Now, it looks like it's finally on the way. Today, Mass Appeal announced its new Legend Has It… album series with a cinematic trailer. It'll be comprised of seven albums from various legendary acts. According to a press release, it's "dedicated to celebrating and spotlighting some of the most important and influential hip-hop artists of all time; trailblazers who’ve been instrumental in building and shaping the music and culture, and have taken it from the streets of New York City to the wider world, leaving an indelible mark."

Mass Appeal first teased the big announcement last week. Aside from Nas and DJ Premier, the series will include projects from De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, and the late Big L. Mass appeal also promises a new album from a "surprise guest of honor," who's yet to be named. Of course, social media users are out in full force sharing their predictions.

Read More: Nas Gives Exciting Updates On DJ Premier And Mobb Deep Collaborations

Nas & DJ Premier New Album

"Big Daddy Kane or Slick Rick the mystery artist," one X user guesses. "Beanie sigel or DOC," someone else says. Others even think it could be Jay-Z, but for now, it remains a mystery. At the time of writing, none of these projects have official release dates, so it's unclear exactly when supporters can plan to hear them. The titles of two of the projects have already been announced, however, Ghostface Killah’s Supreme Clientele 2 and Raekwon’s Emperor’s New Clothes.