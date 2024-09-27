Wu-Tang Clan Hints At New Album Potentially Dropping In 2025

Wu-Tang Clan Portrait Session
NEW YORK - APRIL 1997: (L-R) RZA, U-God, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Masta Killa, GZA and Method Man of the American rap group Wu-Tang Clan pose for a portrait circa April, 1997 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)
Ghostface Killah thinks big things are coming "soon."

The Wu-Tang Clan is set to bring their Las Vegas residency back this weekend with two shows at the Theater at Virgin Hotels. During a recent chat with TMZ, Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, and Inspectah Deck revealed which song is their favorite to perform together. They all agreed on "Triumph," though Ghostface Killah noted that they all serve their own purposes.

They were then asked about their plans for next year, prompting them to tease a potential new album. According to Ghostface Killah, they intend on dropping something together "soon." He says that fans need to be patient, however, as they all have busy schedules they'll need to work around in order to get it done.

Wu-Tang Clan Discusses What's To Come

"It's gonna be easy, 'cause this is what we do," he explained. "The music, the soul, everything... Hip hop never left us." These hints arrive after the drama surrounding the group's one-of-one album, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin. It was previously sold to Martin Shkreli, who was its sole owner until 2021 when he was arrested for alleged security fraud. The U.S. government confiscated it, and eventually, digital art company PleasrDAO bought it. It was later released in fragments as NFTs, a decision controversial among both fans and group members.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in July, for example, Method Man opened up about some of the issues he had with the project. According to him, most of the Wu-Tang Clan was not let in on the rollout plans. "I thought it was some circus spectacle," he told the outlet at the time. "I never really spoke to RZA about it. It’s an uncomfortable subject to most of the guys, so we don’t really discuss it too much." What do you think of Wu-Tang teasing the idea of dropping an album in 2025? Are you looking forward to it? What about their Las Vegas residency? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

