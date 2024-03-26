Wu-Tang Clan Earns Extra Back-To-Back Las Vegas Residency Performances Following Celebrated Run

The Wu-Tang Clan is one of the most celebrated rap groups the genre has ever seen. When you think of iconic hip-hop collectives, they are almost always the first one that comes to mind. From iconic tracks and the members' impressive solo catalogs, they will always be remembered for their contributions. On top of their music, they have also been recognized as tremendous performers. Spectators at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas seemed to have agreed with that take, as Wu-Tang Clan will be returning for two more shows later this year. According to HipHopDX, the rap clan posted on the Instagram to announce the news.

"You brought the ruckus this weekend Vegas 🐅 let’s do it all again September 27 & 28! The Saga Continues… Las Vegas Residency 🎰 The Theater at Virgin Hotels will continue to be our home. Get there early to get the full experience." The Wu-Tang Clan's original run in Sin City was seven weeks and began in February.

The Wu-Tang Clan Is Getting An Extended Run

If you are looking to purchase tickets for these shows here is all you need to know. If you are looking to get your hands on passes before the general sale, you will have that opportunity. Pre-sale will kick off tomorrow, March 27, at 10 a.m. PT. Wu-Tang provided a code to use at checkout as well, which is "CREAM." Then, if you cannot get those early, regular tickets will be on the site at 10 a.m. PT Friday, March 29.

