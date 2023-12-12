Wu-Tang Clan Announce Las Vegas Residency Starting Next Year

Taking up residency has become more and more common among major music artists. It's also getting more relevant as a handful of particular shows have made some major waves this year. Adele's series of shows have featured some memorable fan interactions and plenty of high-profile celebrities in attendance But it's been nothing compared to Usher, whose shows have attracted all kinds of celebs from the world of music, film, and sports.

One of the biggest celebrity dramas of the year happened during one of Usher's shows. Video made the rounds online of Keke Palmer at the show interacting with Usher himself. Her boyfriend Darius Jackson took issue with the interaction on social media calling out Keke for her choice of attire. As a result, dozens of fellow celebs and hundreds of thousands of fans online shared their takes on the situation. But now, the rap world is getting a Las Vegas residency that could be just as big. Wu-Tang Clan have announced their intentions to take to the city next year. Check out the announcement below.

Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues

Legendary New York rap group Wu-Tang Clan will play a series of four shows at the Virgin Hotels Theater early next year. The first two shows will take place in early February with the latter two coming more than a month later in late march. Tickets for the shows are on sale now and fans are rushing to get the chance to see the rap legends.

Earlier this year, fans got the chance to see the rap group perform from the comfort of their own home. They teamed up with Nas and De La Soul for a performance that was livestreamed through Amazon Music. Earlier this year another performance from the group celebrated the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop. They were joined by Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and EPMD at the Hot 97 Hip Hop 50 show. What do you think of Wu-Tang Clan announcing their upcoming Las Vegas Residency next year? Let us know in the comment section below.

