N.Y.C. Declares “Wu-Tang Clan Day” On November 9th

New York City mayor Eric Adams has declared November 9th as "Wu-Tang Clan Day," celebrating the legacy of the iconic rap group. In honor of the occasion, the Empire State Building will be lit black and yellow. Additionally, RZA, along with the rest of the Wu-Tang Clan, is also announcing a new partnership with Rock The Bells and SiriusXM.

As for why the city selected November 9th, the date marks the day RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa all teamed up to release Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The project laid a new blueprint for hip-hop for decades to come and helped usher in a new era of New York hip-hop that would inspire Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., Mobb Deep, and Jay-Z, among countless others.

Read More: A “Wu-Tang Clan Day” Has Been Declared In Staten Island

Wu-Tang Clan Poses In N.Y.C. In 1997

NEW YORK - APRIL 1997: (L-R) RZA, U-God, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Masta Killa, and GZA as well as Method Man of the American rap group Wu-Tang Clan pose for a portrait circa April, 1997 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

For the day, N.Y.C. will be putting on several Wu-Tang-related events. RZA will be putting on The 36 Chambers 30th Anniversary Celebration at New York’s Gramercy Theatre November 7-9. His 36 Chambers company will also be hosting a pop-up shop in the East Village. There, signed copies of RZA's graphic novel "Bobby Digital and The Pit Of Snakes", in addition to other apparel, records, toys/collectibles will all be for sale. Further, The Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC), Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and 36 Chambers ALC, will be hosting a screening of A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 PM.

As for RZA's SiriusXM partnership, he will present #WuWednesdays, a new weekly show on LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells on SiriusXM channel 43. In doing so, he'll be playing new and classic tracks from all Wu-Tang Clan members, as well as showcasing exclusive DJ mixes, interviews, and more. With the first episode, RZA will reflect on Wu-Tang's recent show in Queens, New York for SiriusXM's Hip-Hop 50 celebration. Be on the lookout for further updates on Wu-Tang Clan on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”

[Via]