Wu-Tang Clan's RPG Xbox Game Gets New Details: Report

Wu-Tang Clan's upcoming Shaolin video game from Brass Lion Entertainment will reportedly be “a third-person melee-oriented RPG complete with four-player co-op" for Xbox, according to new leaks reported from Insider Gaming. All nine members of the group will serve as playable characters. Additionally, Just Blaze will be helping with the soundtrack.

“Players can choose from four different weapons that all have different and unique play styles (single swords, dual swords, etc.),” the report reads. “Gathered loot and items all fit into the game’s central social hub, named the ‘Neighborhood.’ Here, players will be able to sell their loot, listen to music, and show off their unique fashion choices with one another.”

Read More: Flavor Flav Reveals He's Related To A Member Of The Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan Poses Together For A Portrait In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK - APRIL 1997: (L-R) RZA, U-God, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah. Ol' Dirty Bastard, Masta Killa, GZA and Method Man of the American rap group Wu-Tang Clan pose for a portrait circa April, 1997 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

The new report on Wu-Tang Clan's video game comes amid a big year for the group's legacy. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently declared November 9 in their honor, while they also celebrated the 30th anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The Library of Congress deemed that classic album "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" enough for preservation in the National Recording Registry, last year. Speaking about the honor at the time, RZA remarked: “I won’t say I was surprised, I was thankful. Look — this part will sound egocentric — but during the creation, I knew we were making something special. And that there would be an audience for it. For me, it [the album] didn’t exist and it needed to exist."

In other video game news, Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto 6, earlier this week, with a highly-anticipated trailer. Its predecessor arrived over a decade ago. Be on the lookout for further updates on Wu-Tang Clan's upcoming Xbox video game on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Wu-Tang Clan, Nas & De La Soul Will Livestream Concert On Amazon Music

[Via]