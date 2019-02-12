new details
- MusicOffset SET IT OFF TOUR: Everything You Need To KnowThis will be his first solo tour. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWu-Tang Clan's RPG Xbox Game Gets New Details: ReportWu-Tang Clan's upcoming Xbox game will be an RPG with four-player co-op.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shares New Details About "The Pink Tape"Fans got a little more insight into the rapper's upcoming album.By Ben Mock
- LifeJay-Z's Alleged Son Shares New Details About Rapper's Relationship With His Late Mother30-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite has been trying to obtain a paternity test from Hov for the last decade.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Reese Opens Up About Bullets Grazing His Eye, Head & Mouth In May ShootingHe shared new details surrounding the scary ordeal. By Madusa S.
- MusicPop Smoke Murder Suspect Confessed To Police Plant Disguised As Gang MemberSimilar to the 15-year-old being tried for the murder of Pop Smoke, the 20-year-old suspect in the ongoing case also confessed his involvement to a cellmate, but the cellmate was actually a police plant parading as a gang member.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicPop Smoke Was Shot & Killed By 15-Year-Old Over A Rolex: ReportNew details surrounding his murder have emerged including a confession from the teen who shot and killed the rapper. By Madusa S.
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" New Details UnveiledThis Air Jordan 4 is going to be a massive release.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Nas X Is Finally Revealing More Details About His Debut AlbumThe hitmaker is finally offering up some more details about his first project. By Madusa S.
- SneakersBulls-Inspired Air Jordan 11 Low Coming Soon: New PhotosThese will make for some dope spring shoes.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West's "Yandhi" Engineer Reveals Nicki Minaj Feature & Album's ThemeEngineer Kevin Celik says there's a song called "New Body" with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Urinated On 14-Year-Old Girl In New Sex Tape According To LawyerThis is truly disturbing.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Offered His Associate $20K To Shoot At Chief KeefNew details of 6ix9ine's attempted Chief Keef shooting have emerged.By Alex Zidel