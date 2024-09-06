The Weeknd Reveals Exciting Details About His Upcoming Album "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Abel is almost ready to close out his 2020s trilogy and, by extension, bring a triumphant end to The Weeknd as an artistic vehicle.

A new interview with Billboard Brazil has shed light on The Weeknd's upcoming show in São Paulo, his love of his Brazilian fanbase, mental health, and much more. But one of the most exciting parts of the conversation was the details that he spread around the piece about his next album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. This will not only close out Abel's 2020s trilogy as the follow-up to After Hours and Dawn FM, but it will also apparently retire The Weeknd moniker as a creative project with one last hurrah. With all this excitement around this next full-length in mind, it's no wonder that every little breadcrumb is leaving fans starving for more.

Furthermore, the first big detail to note is that The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow has a "central song," according to Billboard. He apparently nicknamed it "Frankenstein" for how its sonic fusions didn't take away from the essence of the record (although that might refer to HUT as a whole). The Canadian superstar reportedly composed it during his last São Paulo concert visit last October. Since then, he's not only dropped a few collaborations, but his teases towards another Playboi Carti link-up and more have really energized fans' excitement.

The Weeknd Performs At Lollapalooza Brazil 2017

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza Brazil day 2 at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 26, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

However, the most important revelation about Hurry Up Tomorrow was about the mind-state that The Weeknd created it in. "There is always pressure to surpass my last project," he expressed. "Growth is important. Sometimes it may not be what people want to hear from me at the moment, but, when the body of work is complete, I hope they can appreciate what I have been trying to achieve. I have been working on this discography for a long time. It was all planned."