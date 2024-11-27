The Weeknd Confirms Release Date For New Album “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Caroline Fisher
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
The Weeknd, an R&amp;B and pop singer-songwriter from Toronto, Canada, performs during a sold out show at Ford Field in Detroit on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Sarahbeth Maney / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Weeknd's next project is coming soon.

The Weeknd is currently gearing up to unleash his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The hitmaker has been teasing the project for some time now, and today, his fans got one of his most exciting updates yet. In a post on X, the hitmaker revealed that the album will arrive on January 24, 2025. This is only a couple of months away, and unsurprisingly, supporters can't wait.

The project will be the third installment in his latest trilogy, following his 2020 album After Hours and his 2022 album Dawn FM. It will also be accompanied by a feature film of the same name starring him, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. The film will be scored by Daniel Lopatin, also known as Oneohtrix Point Never.

The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow Drops On January 24, 2025

During an interview with W Magazine in May of last year, the artist announced that his next album would be his last under his stage name. According to him, he still plans to make music under his real name but thinks it's finally time to move on from The Weeknd. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn,” he told the outlet. “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

The Weeknd's latest update arrives following the release of three singles from the new album. These singles include "Dancing In The Flames," "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti, and "São Paulo" featuring Anitta. The performer debuted them during his explosive show at the Estádio MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil back in September of this year.

