The Weeknd Still Seems Noncommittal About Completely Killing Off His Iconic Stage Name

Abel is still wrestling with what direction he wants to go in after this highly anticipated end to his second trilogy.

The Weeknd is just two weeks away from sharing what's supposedly going to be his final album under this moniker, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Additionally, this project is signifying the end of this second trilogy, which includes 2020's After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM. To this point, the Canadian phenom has shared three singles, including "Dancing In The Flames," "Timeless with Playboi Carti, and "Sao Paulo" featuring Anitta. To be exact, his sixth studio effort will be out January 24. All of the details are confirmed facts, except for one. That would be the thing we mentioned, his stage name.

May 2023 was when The Weeknd first revealed he was thinking about going through with this career move. Telling W Magazine, he said, "The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say." He also added, "I'm going through a cathartic path right now. It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."

Read More: Donald Trump Receives Sentence For Historic Hush Money Conviction

The Weeknd Has A Lot To Think About After Hurry Up Tomorrow

He's since further fueled this with recent worldwide billboards saying, "The E nd is near." This could obviously be a reference to the trilogy or the start of this new era he's unsure on. Right now, he remains just as such if not more so, according to a recent interview with Variety. Fans online have been questioning just how authentic The Weeknd is being about this subject and they certainly have a reason to attack its strength.