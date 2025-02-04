The Weeknd's First Week Sales Projections For "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Are Eye-Opening To Say The Least

The Weeknd's new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is dominating in its first week of availability, leaving it on pace to move over 375,000 units. He dropped the project as his sixth and possibly final studio album back on January 31. It features collaborations with Justice, Anitta, Travis Scott, Florence and the Machine, Future, Playboi Carti, Giorgio Moroder, and Lana Del Rey.

The first-week figure follows a massive debut on streaming services in its first 24 hours as well. The album accrued over 58 million streams on Global Spotify in just the first day on the platform. Continuing off of his previous releases, The Weeknd will promote Hurry Up Tomorrow on his ongoing After Hours til Dawn tour. Begining in May, he lined up shows in Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Montreal, Toronto, and many more cities. He's been performing on the massive tour since the release of his 2022 album, Dawn FM.

The Weeknd On Pace To Sell 375k Units

As for Hurry Up Tomorrow being his final album as The Weeknd, he discussed the idea with W in May 2023. “The [upcoming] album is probably my last hurrah as the Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As the Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as the Weeknd. But I still want to kill the Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn," he said at the time.

