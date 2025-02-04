The Weeknd's First Week Sales Projections For "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Are Eye-Opening To Say The Least

The Weeknd is dominating the charts.

The Weeknd's new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is dominating in its first week of availability, leaving it on pace to move over 375,000 units. He dropped the project as his sixth and possibly final studio album back on January 31. It features collaborations with Justice, Anitta, Travis Scott, Florence and the Machine, Future, Playboi Carti, Giorgio Moroder, and Lana Del Rey.

The first-week figure follows a massive debut on streaming services in its first 24 hours as well. The album accrued over 58 million streams on Global Spotify in just the first day on the platform. Continuing off of his previous releases, The Weeknd will promote Hurry Up Tomorrow on his ongoing After Hours til Dawn tour. Begining in May, he lined up shows in Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Montreal, Toronto, and many more cities. He's been performing on the massive tour since the release of his 2022 album, Dawn FM.

Read More: The Weeknd Brings Down The Curtain With "Hurry Up, Tomorrow" Album

The Weeknd On Pace To Sell 375k Units

As for Hurry Up Tomorrow being his final album as The Weeknd, he discussed the idea with W in May 2023. “The [upcoming] album is probably my last hurrah as the Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As the Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as the Weeknd. But I still want to kill the Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn," he said at the time.

The Weeknd Stars In Trailer For "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Film

Following the big release, Abel isn't done yet. On Tuesday, he shared a trailer for an upcoming film by the same name as his album that will feature music from the project. The cast includes himself, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. It will be releasing on May 16. Check out the trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow below.

Read More: The Weeknd & Playboi Carti Shock The Grammys With Surprise Performance Of "Timeless"

