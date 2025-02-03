The Weeknd & Playboi Carti Shock The Grammys With Surprise Performance Of "Timeless"

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Carti and The Weeknd were the surprise performers for the evening.

Years ago, The Weeknd claimed that he would no longer be submitting his music to the Grammys because of their lack of transparency. However, in recent years, the awards ceremony have rectified many of their issues and artists have praised them for this. In fact, The Weeknd has seemingly had a change of heart about the ceremony. Why do we say this? Well, it is because Abel was the surprise performer tonight at the Grammy Awards.

He performed the song "Cry For Me" off of his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow. However, perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was when Playboi Carti came out on stage to join him. Here, they performed their hit song "Timeless" which came out all the way back in October. It was a truly huge moment for the awards show and we can just imagine how good The Weeknd and Carti felt on stage. They are about to go on tour together and the performance was a sneak peek of what fans can expect very soon.

The Weeknd x Playboi Carti At The Grammys

On social media, fans of The Weeknd and Playboi Carti were very surprised about all of this. How could you not be? Carti has been trying to be as mysterious as possible as of late, and fans are truly tired of it. They want his new album to drop and perhaps this latest appearance could be proof that he is gearing up for something. Although this is the second year in a row that Carti got to perform at The Grammys. Last year, he performed alongside Travis Scott for "FE!N."

The Grammys have been a lot of fun tonight, with artists like Doechii and Kendrick Lamar winning a plethora of awards. The biggest awards of the night are still to come and it will be fascinating to see how all of this shakes out. No matter what, the fans have been the biggest winners in all of this.

