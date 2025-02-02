Latto & Playboi Carti Take Center Stage On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Caroline Fisher 295 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks
Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto on the court after a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hip-hop fans heard some hard-hitting new collabs this week.

This week was a good one for hip-hop fans, who got to hear some exciting new collabs, all of which landing on our Fire Emoji playlist. First off, Latto recruited Playboi Carti for a remix of her fierce Sugar Honey Iced Tea cut, "Blick Sum." The duo first teased the unexpected team-up late last month on Instagram with a series of fashion-forward photos, leaving their followers eager to see what was to come. It arrived alongside a fun carnival-themed music video and has since led fans to speculate.

The collab has sparked theories that Latto could have a deluxe edition of her latest LP coming sometime soon. Some even think it could indicate that the release of Playboi Carti's hotly anticipated project I AM MUSIC is getting closer. Of course, others are hesitant to get their hopes up, and will only believe it when they see it.

Read More: Latto Appears To Address Allegation She Had Influencer Jumped Over 21 Savage Rumors

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

The next addition to our Fire Emoji playlist is another offering from Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist. The trio teamed up in January to unveil their laid-back single "Bad Choices," and returned on Friday to deliver "I Bet." Fans had been waiting to hear more from Larry June and The Alchemist in the new year, and 2 Chainz's inclusion certainly doesn't hurt. Overall, the collab plays to each of the artists' strengths and leaves little to be desired.

Last but not least to make our Fire Emoji playlist update this week is EST Gee, who dropped off his highly anticipated new album on Friday, I Aint Feeling You. The 12-track project boasts some impressive features, and already, many fans are calling it some of Louisville rapper's best work yet. His song with Travis Scott and Lil Baby, "Houstatlantaville," stood out to us in particilar. The artists came through with hard-hitting bars whilst paying tribute to each of their respective hometowns, making for a memorable highlight of the album.

Read More: The Weeknd & Playboi Carti Announce Stadium Tour To Support "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Music Big Sean & Chance The Rapper Flaunt Their Pens On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream 2.6K
2019 Rolling Loud New York Music Playboi Carti Turns It "ALL RED" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream 543
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.0K
Latto Playboi Carti Blick Sum Music Video Hip Hop News Music Videos Latto & Playboi Carti Get Glitzy & Grimy In New Music Video For "Blick Sum" Remix 465