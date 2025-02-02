Latto & Playboi Carti Take Center Stage On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

This week was a good one for hip-hop fans, who got to hear some exciting new collabs, all of which landing on our Fire Emoji playlist. First off, Latto recruited Playboi Carti for a remix of her fierce Sugar Honey Iced Tea cut, "Blick Sum." The duo first teased the unexpected team-up late last month on Instagram with a series of fashion-forward photos, leaving their followers eager to see what was to come. It arrived alongside a fun carnival-themed music video and has since led fans to speculate.

The collab has sparked theories that Latto could have a deluxe edition of her latest LP coming sometime soon. Some even think it could indicate that the release of Playboi Carti's hotly anticipated project I AM MUSIC is getting closer. Of course, others are hesitant to get their hopes up, and will only believe it when they see it.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

The next addition to our Fire Emoji playlist is another offering from Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist. The trio teamed up in January to unveil their laid-back single "Bad Choices," and returned on Friday to deliver "I Bet." Fans had been waiting to hear more from Larry June and The Alchemist in the new year, and 2 Chainz's inclusion certainly doesn't hurt. Overall, the collab plays to each of the artists' strengths and leaves little to be desired.