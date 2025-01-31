Larry June, 2 Chainz And The Alchemist Make Magic On "I Been"

Larry June and the Alchemist are a perfect pairing. The rapper and producer know how to make music that sounds lush, expensive, and smooth. It's what made The Great Escape one of the great surprises of 2024. Larry June and the Alchemist linking back up for 2025 is something rap heads have been waiting on, but there's a bonus. The duo have decided to enlist 2 Chainz and create a trio. It worked. "I Bet" is a second offering from the trio, and it's everything you could hope for from these artists.

We know Larry June fits Alchemist production like a glove. It's 2 Chainz's inclusion, though, that gives "I Bet" its special sause. June and Chainz have radically different styles. The former is all about flexes and detailed accounts of decadence. Chainz is all about clever turns of phrase and bars that are both funny and impressive. The back-and-forth gives "I Bet" a lyrical and sonic tension that makes it go by shorter than its runtime suggests. Of course, the Alchemist crushes it on the production side of things. He gives Larry June and 2 Chainz a gem of an instrumental. Especially the sample-based outro. Just an absolute winner.

Larry June And 2 Chainz Are A Perfect Pairing On Wax

