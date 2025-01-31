Larry June, 2 Chainz And The Alchemist Make Magic On "I Been"

BY Elias Andrews 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
This trio continues to impress.

Larry June and the Alchemist are a perfect pairing. The rapper and producer know how to make music that sounds lush, expensive, and smooth. It's what made The Great Escape one of the great surprises of 2024. Larry June and the Alchemist linking back up for 2025 is something rap heads have been waiting on, but there's a bonus. The duo have decided to enlist 2 Chainz and create a trio. It worked. "I Bet" is a second offering from the trio, and it's everything you could hope for from these artists.

We know Larry June fits Alchemist production like a glove. It's 2 Chainz's inclusion, though, that gives "I Bet" its special sause. June and Chainz have radically different styles. The former is all about flexes and detailed accounts of decadence. Chainz is all about clever turns of phrase and bars that are both funny and impressive. The back-and-forth gives "I Bet" a lyrical and sonic tension that makes it go by shorter than its runtime suggests. Of course, the Alchemist crushes it on the production side of things. He gives Larry June and 2 Chainz a gem of an instrumental. Especially the sample-based outro. Just an absolute winner.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Larry June Drops Off Some Extra Motivation For Those That Need It With "Jan 14"

Larry June And 2 Chainz Are A Perfect Pairing On Wax

Quotable Lyrics:

Doin' crunches, gettin' paid for discussions
Over Alchemist production, used a Rolls Royce for seduction
Wear a Rollie when I'm f*ckin'
You Need to put a condom on 'cause you may not be that lucky

Read More: Larry June Stays Hot With 2 Chainz & The Alchemist Collab "Bad Choices"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Sneakers Kanye West Steps Out In New Adidas Yeezy 700: First Look 11.0K
News Marijuana Man 217
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 17.9K