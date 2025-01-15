Larry June Drops Off Some Extra Motivation For Those That Need It With "Jan 14"

Larry June is stopping by this week and feeding fans with an inspirational loosie, "Jan 14." It's sort of feels like a journal entry for the Bay Area rapper, especially with him sharing it the day of the title. On it, Uncle Larry gets into his introspective bag, which is plenty deep, and recalls how even though he feels he's not the toughest, he was able to pull through. Bars about these thoughts are why fans continue to gravitate toward his music. He's always providing listeners with words of encouragement to get them juiced up for the day or week ahead. Whether or not "Jan 14" makes it to streaming remains in question, but hopefully it does. This "single" comes on the heels of "Treasure Island," his first release of 2025. It's quickly become a fan-favorite, skyrocketing to the top his most popular tracks on Spotify.
But back to "Jan 14," this track is also getting lots of attention thanks to some bars in particular. "I done lost another close friend / You don't know how it feel to lose a close friend / I wasn't on good terms with my close friend / But to this day I'm still thankful for my close friend." Fans are connecting them to the late OG Maco, who tragically passed right before the start of 2025 at just 32. Some may not know, but they were extremely close and met back in the sixth grade, according to the interview linked below. However, they began to fallout when Maco came down with necrotizing fasciitis in 2019. The "U Guessed It" rapper still had lots of love for Larry, but things were never the same. It seems June still does too, making this an emotional listen for sure.