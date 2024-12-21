Larry June Shares Laid-Back & Addictive Loosie "Treasure Island"

It's short, but Uncle Larry always manages to deliver a vibe.

Making it an impressive cut is how he manages to do so with the little time June gives himself to play with. It's just 1:55 long but thanks to the bars and calm production from Jake One ( Drake , J. Cole , Chance the Rapper), it pulls it off with ease. We have to especially give a shout out to the latter, though. The wavy sound effects, background kid vocals, and synth-heavy outro all play with the boom-bap aesthetic very nicely. Larry's bars about chasing success and a lavish lifestyle in the California hills are the cherry on top of the gold-flaked sundae and it's got us replaying the track over and over. It seems like this will wind up being a loosie, especially based on Larry's IG post about it. "Had to toss it up. F*** it 🍊🌐" Nonetheless, we enjoy it a lot and we hope that it finds a home on a tape.

Larry June is one of the kings of vibe in the modern hip-hop era. When he drops a track, project, or feature, you know what you're going to get most of the time. While we mostly like to see artists expand their range and experiment (especially early on in their career), Uncle Larry is one of the exceptions. At this point, he's far beyond needing to take any risks. He's built an established brand and fan base, and most likely any sort of slight tweak to his formula would possibly upset a lot of people. Another reason why we appreciate him is due to his incredibly contagious aura and personality. He oozes confidence, swagger, and opulence. "Treasure Island," his newest release displays all three of those traits and then some.

