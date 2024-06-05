Larry June Floats On New Single "Dreams"

Larry always new music at the ready.

Larry June is an artist you can always go to for the lowkey summer night cuts that make you want to roll up and chill. What is even better is that he always has those kinds of tracks in the vault to release at the perfect time. Today is one of those days, as Larry June is back with a wavy and vibey single, "Dreams". This is the California multi-hyphenate's latest release of 2024, and it follows up on a song from less than a month ago. That May 7 offering was "Meet Me In Napa", which heard him croon over a minimal beat.

Then, just a month before that, Larry June put out "Imported Couches", which featured another measured performance. It is clear that the veteran is aiming for a certain aesthetic going forward this year. This consistent approach to these songs, including "Dreams", could mean that a new album is in the works. The timing certainly makes sense, as Mr. June is not one to lay back and not drop an album for an extended period.

Listen To "Dreams" By Larry June

2023 was another example of that, as he came through with two projects in an eight-month span. The first of which, The Great Escape, was collaboration with the equally prolific Uncle Al, aka The Alchemist. Fast forward from March 31, 2023, to November 10, 2023, we would receive The Night Shift. That was also a dual effort, as a new producer and frequent collaborator, Cardo, would enter the studio. Features included Blxst, Jordan Ward, Too $hort, and more. You can check out the hazy "Dreams" with the music video link above.