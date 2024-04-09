Larry June Drops Luxury Bars On Lush New Single "Imported Couches"

Larry June knows how to create a relaxed vibe. He's built a career on rapping over smooth, chilled-out instrumentals indebted to old school R&B. "Imported Couches," June's latest, is another prime example. The Bay Area emcee waxes poetic over a funky guitar loop, bragging about his expensive lifestyle while downplaying those who want to connect for clout. In other words, exactly what you want to hear from him.

"Imported Couches" comes complete with a music video in which June is sitting on, you guessed, an imported couch. "I'm just chilling on this imported couch getting blazed," he asserts. The rapper could not look more relaxed as he lounges in a lavish Bay Area pad with intercutting footage of the surrounding area. In case there was any confusion as to where he was located, June name drops the North Bay city Petaluma. "Imported Couches" functions as an unofficial sequel to "Expensive Couches" from June's 2020 collab album with Harry Fraud, Keep Going. Both tracks feature retro sounds and an emphasis on pricey furniture. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Larry June Returns With A Chilled-Out Track

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm doing pilates

You knew I had a b***h, why you acting so snotty?

Took the b***h hiking, earth tone Maserati

You asking for a lot but you ain't got nothing to offer

B***h do you clean, do you cook, do you swallow?

Cuse all I really see is an Instagram model

