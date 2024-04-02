Roc Marciano & Larry June Provide Chilling Performances On "Bad JuJu"

Roc Marciano and Larry June are two of the underground hip-hop kings and have been for quite some time. So, what happens when you combine their respective talents, along with one of the greatest producers of all time, The Alchemist? Well, you get a bone-chilling and well-written track with eerie, top-notch production. Those qualities are how we would describe "Bad JuJu" by Roc Marciano and Larry June. Considering how their styles effortlessly mix together on this record, you would think these two would have tons of previous work as a duo. However, the opposite is quite true here.

"Bad JuJu" is only Roc and June's third ever offering. Hearing them again on one track for the first time since 2022's "Maybe The Next Time" makes us wonder why we do not have more team-ups. By the way, the latter can be found on Jay Worthy, Larry, and LNDN DRGS record, 2 P'z In A Pod. "Bad JuJu" lands on Roc's recently released Marciology.

Listen To "Bad JuJu" By Roc Marciano & Larry June

As we mentioned, The Alchemist produced this track. But this is not the only song he had a hand in. In fact, Uncle Al, Animoss, and Marciano all contributed beats to this concise, 14-song LP. Leading up to the drop date, the Long Island, New York native teased the project with "Gold Crossbow." Be sure to check "Bad JuJu" with the audio link above.

What are your favorite element of the track and why? Does Larry have the best feature on the album, why or why not?

