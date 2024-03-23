Roc Marciano Is Taking Aim On Cold-Blooded On "Gold Crossbow"

Roc Marciano, one of the hardest workers in all of hip-hop is gearing up for another run in 2024. The Long Island, New York MC delivered a solid pair of record last year. Nothing Bigger Than The Program with Jay Worthy displayed how talented of a producer Roc is. Then, he put of the deluxe version of his and The Alchemist's The Elephant Man's Bones known as The ALC Edition.

For most of his career, Marci has put out at least two to three records per year. Hopefully, that trend continues with MARCIOLOGY due next Friday, March 29. To promote the record, Roc Marciano has just delivered "Gold Crossbow." This is also his first solo single of 2024, so you know he had to come back with some heat.

Listen To "Gold Crossbow" By Roc Marciano

We are happy to say that he delivers tenfold on that promise. The dark and despondent piano-backed beat is the perfect backdrop for Roc Marciano's cold-blooded bars. From brags to warning shots, he is not holding back in any capacity. From what we know, features on MARCIOLOGY include Larry June, Flee Lord, Jay Worthy and more. Furthermore, there will be production from Uncle Al, but most of it will be handled by the multi-talent.

Furthermore, there will be production from Uncle Al, but most of it will be handled by the multi-talent.

Quotable Lyrics:

I oughta burn your whole wardrobe

You know I wore stones the size of gallstones

Motherf*****s got the gall to call my phone

Talkin' 'bout the bullet holes in your daughter room

That's the warning when you ignore the rules

It's war when you put salt on wounds like when you ordered food

