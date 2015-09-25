Roc Marciano has managed to have a prolific yet low-key career. Having started off his career as a member of Flipmode Squad, alongside Busta Rhymes, he has worked with a plethora of rap artists and producers. He appeared on the 2005 Wu-Tang Clan compilation album Wu-Tang Meets the Indie Culture, Pete Rock’s 2008 album, NY’s Finest, and collaborated with Gangrene on an EP, Greneberg. He more recently released a free mixtape in 2013 with appearances from Action Bronson, The Alchemist, and more.