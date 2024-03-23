Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Join Forces For "TYPE S**T" Music Video: Watch

Everyone's favorite new banger "TYPE S**T" off of Future and Metro Boomin's collaborative album WE DON'T TRUST YOU is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Moreover, the Travis Scott and Playboi Carti-assisted cut just got a visual treatment courtesy of directors Gunner Stahl and LouieKnows, and it's a pretty grimy, grounded, and simply effective approach. All four artists flex their wild fits, cash, and luxury cars for the cameras, hitting up a strip club and driving around a city at night. Also, there are some other artist and producer cameos throughout the music video, as you can see folks like Southside and Ken Carson pop out for cameo appearances.

Furthermore, this continues a lot of hype around the song that began when all parties involved started teasing it heavily on social media. This led up to a wild Rolling Loud L.A. performance earlier this month sans Playboi Carti, but Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott still rocked the crowd. This is definitely one of the songs to have resonated with fans the most off of WE DON'T TRUST YOU, either thanks to its collaborative nature or the classically menacing Metro beat. Either way, we're sure that we'll be hearing it ring off at the aux, clubs, sporting events, and much more throughout 2024.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”: The 7 Best Beats

Future & Metro Boomin's "TYPE S**T" Music Video With Playboi Carti & Travis Scott: Watch

However, there's also a lot of discussion about the more combative and speculative moments on WE DON'T TRUST YOU. "LIKE THAT" is about a few hours in the trend cycle away from becoming a classic verse of the 2020s, said verse coming from Kendrick Lamar and his Big Three-stomping lyricism. Many fans are hoping that Drake and J. Cole respond to these disses in some way, and they want more context and understanding as to what it all means for their competition and for the rap game at large. Maybe hearing one of them speak on it would paint a more complete picture, but Future and Metro Boomin have plenty of reason to indulge.

Supposedly, both of them have beef with Drake in particular, and dissed him on WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Metro's issues with him are well-documented, whereas his "I Serve The Base" partner is rumored to be feuding with him over a girl. This is all unconfirmed and mostly just gossip, though, so we'll see if this is the end of the story. Hopefully, there's more to come. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti.

Read More: Travis Scott Urged Future & Metro Boomin To Play Drake Diss At Rolling Loud, Resurfaced Footage Reveals