Metro Boomin & Future Hit Rolling Loud Stage With Travis Scott To Tease "Type S***"

To close out Rolling Loud in Inglewood, California this past weekend, Future and Metro Boomin did the honors of being the headlining acts. It seems like it was a huge success for this iconic trap rap hitmaking duo. Some of their standout performances included Quavo joining them to play "Turn Yo Clic Up," as well as "Mask Off." However, another one of their surprise guests helped make this segment of their time on stage the talk of the evening. Travis Scott joined Future and Metro Boomin for a live taste of their upcoming collaboration "Type S***."

This has been the only track that Metro and Future have really promoted ahead of their forthcoming LP We Don't Trust You. The duo announced the record, along with a second about a week and a half ago. It is scheduled to drop on March 22, with the unnamed follow-up supposedly coming on April 12. This is now the third time this song has been played. Playboi Carti, who can be heard the most in the performance below, previewed the snippet as well.

Metro Boomin & Future Continue To Have Fans Hyped

However, with Metro saying there will be no features on the record, fans are still left hanging on the edge of their seats. This is especially true because there are just four days remaining before we get something from the Georgia icons. There are also some theories floating around that this will be a Carti track for Music. Him and Metro have been reportedly cooking up stuff as of late, so there is that. Wherever it winds up, the song looks to be a hit.

