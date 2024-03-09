Metro Boomin And Future Announce Two New Collaborative Albums

Metro Boomin and Future have been teasing a collaborative album for more than a year now. In fact, Metro in particular had brought it up so many occasions that it became a meme among his fans. Many started to suspect that the album was never even coming out as Metro made posts about losing beats he was working for the project. But after a busy 2023, Metro proved he's keeping his foot on the gas today when he finally announced the long-awaited Future collab.

Earlier today, Metro Boomin took to social media to reveal that the Future collab album is called WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The promotional material he shared included two dates, March 22 and April 12. While they didn't officially confirm what the dates mean, that didn't stop fans from speculating. Many believe that the first date is of the album's lead single with the second being its official release date. Amid speculation about the announced dates there's tons of fans celebrating. The two have been hyping up their crossover for so long that many are going into it with massive expectations. Check out the announcement they shared below.

Metro Boomin And Future's Collab Album Coming Soon

The album announcement is good news for Metro Boomin fans that saw another anticipated album a few weeks ago. He had previously announced that he was working on material with Lil Durk, but at some point it fell through. He made the formal announcement that project wasn't coming out in a tweet earlier this year.

Metro is one of the most frequent collaborators in all of hip-hop. Just before the Lil Durk news was announced Young Nudy shared a snippet of a Metro-produced track. He also made claims about a potential collab album, though fans aren't exactly getting their hopes up that it's coming any time soon. What do you think of Metro Boomin and Future announcing two collaborative albums? Are you looking forward to hearing two entirely new projects from the pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

