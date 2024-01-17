Young Nudy Reveals Crazy Metro Boomin Track, Producer Hints At Collaboration Project In The Works

Over the years, Metro Boomin has built a strong rapport with so many rappers. His most successful ones are with Future, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott. One of his more underrated teammates is Young Nudy. The Atlanta, Georgia native had a nice 2023 with the release of his solo studio album Gumbo. That featured the viral hit song "Peaches & Eggplants." It got so big in fact, that he decided to bring the hype up even higher with a remix. Nudy did this by bringing on two of the hottest female MCs in the game, Latto and Sexyy Red.

For 2024, he is looking to build on that success with some music with Metro. Their most recent effort landed on the wildly popular HEROES & VILLAINS tape from the end of 2022. "Umbrella" with 21 Savage was one of the darkest tracks on the record. It featured killer piano keys and relentless flows from the related rappers. With that feather in the cap of both Metro and Nudy, a new one might need to be added.

Nudy Is Helping Metro Gear Up For A Bigger 2024

The "EA" rapper hopped on Instagram Live to share a preview of an upcoming single. From what we can hear it sounds sinister. There are sharp string sections and a soulful sample that kick the track off. Then, the new "Metro!" tag comes in and the beat drops abruptly but beautifully and hits hard. Metro reposted the clip to his IG story and captioned it saying, "Too early in the year to start talking bout the Nudy tape yet [zipped shut mouth emoji fire emoji]." This a loose announcement, but on top of the the Future and JID tapes, Nudy is getting one too at some point.

What are your thoughts on Metro Boomin and Young Nudy's upcoming collaboration? Will this project drop this year, or sometime next year? Where would you rank him and Nudy together amongst the rest of the Metro duos? Does this have the potential to be one of the best trap songs of the year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Metro Boomin and Young Nudy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

