young nudy
- MusicBabyDrill "ScoreGod" ReviewBabyDrill's third studio record, "ScoreGod" likely won't win over any new fans, but the record will surely appease day 1 listeners.By TeeJay Small
- MusicYoung Nudy Reveals Crazy Metro Boomin Track, Producer Hints At Collaboration Project In The WorksMetro has so much heat in the vault. By Zachary Horvath
- Music21 Savage Unveils Some NSFW Visuals On Tour21 Savage treated fans to some NSFW visuals on tour.By Lavender Alexandria
- UncategorizedWho Is Pi'erre Bourne?Here's everything you need to know about artist and producer Pi'erre Bourne. By Josh Megson
- Music21 Savage Surprises Fans During Young Nudy's Atlanta ConcertThe two performed "Peaches & Eggplants," a standout track from Nudy's latest full-length effort, "Gumbo."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Remixes Young Nudy & 21 Savage's "EA" In New SnippetLil Yachty previews a remix of Young Nudy & 21 Savage's "EA" during his appearance on Kai Cenat's live stream. By Aron A.
- SongsYoung Nudy & 21 Savage Serve Up "Peaches & Eggplants" On New "Gumbo" CollabThe 13-track project arrived earlier today, and also sees Key Glock showing out on "Pot Roast."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Nudy Teases Upcoming Album With Cover And Track ListHe's back with more food-themed tracks.By Diya Singhvi
- MusicFuture, Young Thug, & More Are Victims Of Massive LeakThe leaking issue in hip-hop continues.
By Isaac Fontes
- MixtapesKenny Mason Refines His Grunge-Adjacent Sound On "RUFFS"Kenny Mason shares "RUFFS" ft. Young Nudy, Jean Dawson & more. By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Nudy Links Up With BabyDrill For Dope New Single "Duntsane"Young Nudy is back with a new track featuring the likes of BabyDrill.By Alexander Cole
- NewsFNF Chop Enlists Sheff G & Young Nudy For "Walk Down" RemixFNF Chop's hard-hitting single now has a remix with Sheff G and Young Nudy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Nudy Announces "The DR. EV4L vs RICH SHOOTER" TourYoung Nudy is hitting the road this summer for The DR. EV4L vs RICH SHOOTER tour.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Nudy Responds To Students Crashing Through Floor In AirbnbThe graduating students were dancing to Nudy & 21 Savage's track when it happened, & Nudy plans on helping by contributing to the $15K repair costs.By Erika Marie
- RandomYoung Nudy Fans Launch GoFundMe After Dancing To Rapper's Song Destroys AirbnbThe graduation party got out of hand after the floor caved in and the crowd went falling causing upwards of $15K in repairs.By Erika Marie
- NewsYoung Nudy Goes Hard On Addictive New Track "Perc 30"'Perc 30' is a dope welcome to Young Nudy's newest album "Dr.EV4L."By Kevin Quinitchett
- News21 Savage & Metro Boomin Team Up With Young Nudy On "Snitches & Rats"21 Savage, Metro Boomin, and Young Nudy snapped on this "Savage Mode 2" track.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMoneybagg Yo & Young Nudy Hold Down This Week's "Fire Emoji" PlaylistMoneybagg Yo taps City Girls & DaBaby for "Said Sum (Remix)" and Young Nudy returns with a brand new banger. By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Nudy Shares "No Go" Single & Announces North American Tour DatesNudy Season is in the air. By Noah C
- NewsDreamville Delivers "Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Director's Cut" With 11 Additional TracksDeluxe edition, indeed.By Erika Marie
- NewsDreamville's "Revenge Of The Dreamers III" Is Finally HereIt's time for the summer of The Dreamers.By Erika Marie
- Music"REVENGE: A Dreamville Film" Highlights What Went Into Making "ROTD3"The 30-minute documentary takes fans behind-the-scenes.By Erika Marie
- MusicChaseTheMoney Incites Shock With Potential "Drake, J. Cole, Young Nudy" CollabChaseTheMoney raised the bar considerably by teasing the arguable "collaboration of the century."By Devin Ch