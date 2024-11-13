Young Nudy Drops A Batch Of Wavy Bangers With "Sli'merre 2" Album

The production is top notch.

Young Nudy packs a lot of personality into his bars. He's not whipping out dense wordplay or double entendres, but he has an easygoing flow that sounds catchy over the right production. Pi'erre Bourne is the perfect producer to align with these strengths, and their latest venture together, Sli'merre 2, proves it. The album is credited as a solo venture for Young Nudy, but as its title suggests, it combines the raw, melodic talents of both artists for a listening experience that's breezy and fun.

"Come to My World" is a perfect album opener. It's slow, synth-driven, and just spacey enough to give Young Nudy room to vamp. He busts out a slurred flow reminiscent of peak Gucci Mane, which he keeps for the bulk of the album. It works. Young Nudy's ad-libs sound especially Gucci-esque on the standout cut "Get Fu*ked Up." None of the songs on Sli'merre 2 overstay their welcome, even if the ideas for each song can sometimes verge on repetitive. The production keeps things moving, whether it be the glitchy throwback sounds of "Breakdown" or the trunk-knocking bounce of "Hakuna Matata." Young Nudy and Pi'erre Bourne continue to make wavy music together. We wouldn't mind a Sli'merre 3 at some point in the future.

Young Nudy's Ear For Hooks Is Sharp As Ever

