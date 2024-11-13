Young Nudy Drops A Batch Of Wavy Bangers With "Sli'merre 2" Album

BYElias Andrews22 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young NudyYoung Nudy
The production is top notch.

Young Nudy packs a lot of personality into his bars. He's not whipping out dense wordplay or double entendres, but he has an easygoing flow that sounds catchy over the right production. Pi'erre Bourne is the perfect producer to align with these strengths, and their latest venture together, Sli'merre 2, proves it. The album is credited as a solo venture for Young Nudy, but as its title suggests, it combines the raw, melodic talents of both artists for a listening experience that's breezy and fun.

"Come to My World" is a perfect album opener. It's slow, synth-driven, and just spacey enough to give Young Nudy room to vamp. He busts out a slurred flow reminiscent of peak Gucci Mane, which he keeps for the bulk of the album. It works. Young Nudy's ad-libs sound especially Gucci-esque on the standout cut "Get Fu*ked Up." None of the songs on Sli'merre 2 overstay their welcome, even if the ideas for each song can sometimes verge on repetitive. The production keeps things moving, whether it be the glitchy throwback sounds of "Breakdown" or the trunk-knocking bounce of "Hakuna Matata." Young Nudy and Pi'erre Bourne continue to make wavy music together. We wouldn't mind a Sli'merre 3 at some point in the future.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Young Nudy Celebrates Beating His Case Despite "Snitches"

Young Nudy's Ear For Hooks Is Sharp As Ever

Sli'merre 2 tracklist:

  1. Come to My World
  2. Get Fu*ked Up
  3. Money
  4. I'm Big Dawg
  5. Breakdown
  6. Bang Pistols
  7. Loaded
  8. Splash
  9. 10 pc Teriyaki
  10. Gotta Salute
  11. Save Myself (featuring BabyDrill)
  12. 45Slime
  13. Bloody
  14. Hakuna Matata
  15. Right Now (2024)
  16. How It Be

Read More: Young Nudy Reveals Crazy Metro Boomin Track, Producer Hints At Collaboration Project In The Works

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...