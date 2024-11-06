Young Nudy Teases Sequel Album With Bouncy New Single "Right Now"

It's an infectious listen.

Young Nudy is not a wordsmith, he's a vibe maker. The rapper has always thrived when it focuses on sticky hooks and choruses that get stuck in listeners' ears after just one listen. Young Nudy is the kind of artist that will make one hum along even if one doesn't know the words to a given song. This is precisely the case on Nudy's new single, "Right Now." As the lead single to his anticipated new album, Sli'merre 2, "Right Now" is a bouncy and laid back banger that proves the rapper still has the magic touch.

"Right Now" is not a particularly flashy song. It's appeal lies in how relaxed it is, how it takes its time to envelop the listener with its sound construction. It would be a boring instrumental in the hands of some other rapper, probably. Young Nudy fits like it a glove, though. He glides over the ascending synth hits with a flow that belies his aggressive lyrics. "We got bricks and pounds, you can pull up shop right now," he raps. "Bro from out of town, know they scamming sh*t right now." The right now refrain is one of the catchiest Young Nudy has come up with to date, and a good indicator of hooks to come on Sli'merre 2.

Young Nudy Strikes Back With A Chilled Out Banger

Quotable Lyrics: