Young Nudy Comes Back Swinging For The Fences On Metro Boomin-Produced "John Wayne"

Nudy previewed this track earlier this year via IG Live.

It has been a little bit since fans have heard some new Young Nudy. In fact, the last time we got a solo release from the Atlanta, Georgia product was back in September 2023. His viral single "Peaches & Eggplants", which would go on to land on Gumbo, got a remix with Latto and Sexyy Red. This slower production schedule comes as a bit of a surprise, especially given his track record earlier on in his career. But it seems that the "EA" lyricist is taking his time and it has been paying dividends. Prime examples of this include Young Nudy's Childish Gambino collab on "Little Foot Big Foot" and now "John Wayne".

The latter ends that previous dry spell, but it also includes production from Metro Boomin. This marks their first effort together since the duo and 21 Savage united for "Umbrella" off of HEROES & VILLAINS. Hearing them back on a track together is a real street based on their chemistry and "John Wayne" is certainly a fine addition to their collection. Back in January, Nudy previewed their song on IG Live and fans were extremely hyped. The devilish instrumental and the MC's flows pretty much remain the same from the snippet, so listeners will be thrilled about that.

Metro reposted the teaser to his IG and was talking about how fans weren't ready for their upcoming collab tape. While "John Wayne" does seem like it will be on a Nudy project in the future, we can only hope that their joint LP is on the horizon. Metro is a busy man right now though, as people are still waiting on a release date for the JID album as well. But "John Wayne" is more than good enough to hold us and fans over for the time being.

"John Wayne"- Young Nudy & Metro Boomin

Quotable Lyrics:

First of all, don't get it twisted, know that I'm giving these bullets out

I ain't even worried 'bout what you 'bout

I'm in the middle of the field, ain't worried 'bout no n****, these n****s know what I'm 'bout

Know that I'm aiming to kill, shooting to kill, like what the f*** these n****s be talkin' about?

Way back then you give me a ten, I'm pullin', I'm shooting everything, what you talkin' about?

I remember these n****s was slimin' their twins, their friends, these n****s wasn't really 'bout it