Childish Gambino's "Little Foot Big Foot" Music Video Is Another Thought-Provoking Masterclass

When you think about the rappers who go above and beyond to provide layered art who do you think about? For us Childish Gambino immediately comes to mind. Over the course of his illustrious career, the 40-year-old has made it his mission to deliver some truly thought-provoking material. Of course, one of his greatest feats was "This Is America" and its commentary on social issues across the country. That six-year-old track will go down as one of the most iconic moments in hip-hop history and is certainly a defining moment of rap in the 2010s. Today, he is looking to make another statement with the music video for his "new" track "Little Foot Big Foot."

We say that because this one of the tracks off his album Atavista, which is an improvement over 3.15.20. Previously known as "35.21," "Little Foot Big Foot" is sure to be one the most popular songs due to its catchy chorus and inclusion of Young Nudy. However, this song is more than that. Even though the instrumental and groove are very upbeat, the lyrics are extremely dark and talk about violence, moving drugs, etc. Gambino, and his fictional musical trio called Johnny and the Pipes, look to wow a cutthroat crowd at a nightclub with this song.

Read More: Tia Kemp Shows Off Her Backside In New Thirst Traps As Rick Ross Beefs With The Game

The audience is thoroughly unimpressed with their efforts up until a man observing this performance gets upset with Gambino after he steals a puff from the bystander's cigarette. The elderly man charges at him with a gun and attempts to kill Gambino, the man winds up biting the dust instead. After some uncomfortable silence is broken by another audience member's maniacal laughter, everyone starts enjoying the performance. It becomes memorable due to an unfortunate event and not because of the show being put on by the artist. It says a lot about how we sadly love violence so much.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new music video for "Little Foot Big Foot" by Childish Gambino? Is this the best track from his new album Atavista, why or why not? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his catalog? Is this his most creative set of visuals ever? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Childish Gambino. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Azealia Banks Says Kendrick Lamar's "D*ck Is Trash," Labels Him The "Most Boring Rapper Ever"