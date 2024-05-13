Childish Gambino Finally Completes "Atavista," A Journey 4 Years In The Making

Childish Gambino, one of the most creative and unpredictable artists we have in modern hip-hop, has made a long-awaited return. Even after dropping 3.15.20 back in March of 2020, the California multi-hyphenate showed that he was far from done with it. Over the last couple of months, Donald Glover had been dropping GILGA Radio episodes/livestreams that previewed new tracks, as well as some that hardcore fans were familiar with. Now, Childish Gambino is ready to show what he has been working on for these last four years with Atavista.

There was not really information as to when this more refined set of tracks would be available, at least up until late last night. But now that it is finally here, Gambino has been blowing up social media with updates about his worldwide tour, as well as future plans for Atavista and other projects. In a recent post on X, he revealed that a "special vinyl [is] coming soon w/ visuals for each song." Additionally, he let the cat out of the bag that "the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer."

Listen To Atavista By Childish Gambino

That could be a reference to Bando Stone & the New World, which is his supposed final album as Gambino, but also the title of another movie that he is working on. Finally, he announced that you can check out an accompanying music video for "Little Foot Big Foot" featuring Young Nudy. Speaking of guests, Atavista recruits Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Ink, Kadhja Bonet, and Summer Walker. Be sure to check out the tape with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Atavista by Childish Gambino? What tracks have you been gravitating toward? Who had the strongest guest performance? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his discography? Which version of this record do you prefer and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Childish Gambino. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Atavista Tracklist:

Atavista Algorhythm Time (feat. Ariana Grande) Psilocybae (Millennial Love) (feat. 21 Savage, Ink, & Kadhja Bonet) To Be Hunted Sweet Thang (feat. Summer Walker) Little Foot Big Foot (feat. Young Nudy) Why Go To The Party Human Sacrifice The Violence Final Church

