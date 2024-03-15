Childish Gambino Teases New Album, But It's Not What You Expect

Looks like this will be one of the only legit rollouts in music history to be stretched out over four years... but what does it mean?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, just teased a new album on his Instagram accounts... well, a "new" album. Moreover, he posted a new tracklist of 11 songs and 55 minutes on his IG Story: an album titled ATAVISTA. Not only that, but the multi-hyphenate also updated his IG profile pics for @donaldglover and @childishgambino, the latter of which he tagged in the aforementioned Story post from the former). However, a closer look at the tracklist reveals titles like "Algorhythm," "Time," "Little Foot Big Foot," and "Why Go To The Party," titles and refrains which Gambino fans should be familiar with.

Furthermore, that's because this seems to be an updated, or in other words properly titled and "artworked," version of Childish Gambino's 2020 album 3.15.20, which released exactly four years ago today (Friday, March 15) on his website before being removed after 12 hours and appearing on streaming services a week later. The original version of the project came out with a white square as its cover art and with most of the track titles, excluding "Time" and "Algorhythm," corresponding to the minute and second on which they started on a full album playback. But there is one track that seems to not be on this new version. That would be "32.22," the most industrial and aggressive cut on the LP.

Read More: Did Kid Cudi Just Shade Childish Gambino?

Childish Gambino's Cryptic New Instagram Teases

Still, some tracks like "Human Sacrifice" have actually surfaced online, whether through teases or otherwise, as different or more complete versions of their equivalents on 3.15.20. The former stand-up comedian who might make a comeback in that regard soon could just be trolling here. Or Childish Gambino could be legitimately pointing to a re-released or revamped version of his 2020 record in some way, or an entirely new tracklisting with some overlap from his last album. That last option doesn't seem likely, but considering that Donald Glover's last full-length effort came out right when the world entered a years-long pandemic, we wouldn't be mad at listening to it with a different perspective.

With all this in mind, what do you think is really going on with ATAVISTA... whatever that is? Is the 2093 collaborator trying to fool fans with some misdirection here or is it really just 3.15.20 again? Is that what he wants us to believe? Either way, drop your thoughts down in the comments below before we all get too deep in our conspiracy bag. For more news and the latest updates on Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, whatever you want to call him, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Donald Glover’s New Look At The Oscars Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
MusicDonald Glover Presents New Album "3.15.20"
"Atlanta" Premiere - 2022 SXSW Conference and FestivalsMusicChildish Gambino's New Album Arrives "Soon"
mcDJ Recording/RCA Records/Sony Music EntertainmentMusicChildish Gambino Grapples With The Passage Of "Time" With Ariana Grande
2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci - ArrivalsMusicChildish Gambino Performs "24.19" At Manager Chad Taylor's Wedding