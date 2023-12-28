Childish Gambino's New Album Arrives "Soon"

It's been some time since fans have heard a full-length project from Childish Gambino, AKA Donald Glover. Based on his recent interview with TMZ, however, the wait shouldn't be much longer. The outlet caught up with the artist as he made his way to his car from the Greenwich Hotel in New York today, and asked him what he has coming up. He took the opportunity to reveal that he has a new album in the works, though he didn't unveil many more details of what supporters can expect.

As for when the project will arrive, the hitmaker simply said "soon." While he's yet to confirm an official release date, it's safe to say that listeners can't wait. His last full-length project, 3.15.20, dropped in March of 2020. Since then, he's offered fans EPs for his shows Atlanta and Swarm, and more.

Childish Gambino's New Project Is In The Works

The news is certainly exciting, but doesn't come as a total surprise, as Glover confirmed in an interview this year that he doesn't plan on retiring his musical alter ego any time soon. “I feel like it’ll be clear sooner rather than later,” he told Complex. “It’d be better for people to just tune in, I suppose. But I’m trying harder to not be cryptic. Tyler [The Creator] is always, like, ‘You’re so cryptic.’ But I’m like, ‘I’m really not.’ I just like suspense, I guess. I think it makes stuff better. But that’s just me.”

“I don’t think I’d ever stop, because of like… I always liked it because I liked it. I never did it because it was like, man, this is a good way to get put on or something. I like the feeling of it. I do this because I’m nice. In a certain way, I think that makes me old school," he added. What do you think of Childish Gambino revealing that his new album is coming soon? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

