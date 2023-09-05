Childish Gambino And Kaytranada Have A New Song On The Way

Kaytranada is keeping his prolific streak up with a new single. The producer extraordinaire followed up his Intimidated EP in 2021 with a string of new singles in 2022. He capped it off earlier this year by teaming up with Amine for the absolute perfect summer album Kaytramine. The project also had features from Freddie Gibbs, Pharrell, Amaarae, Big Sean, and Snoop Dogg rounding out an extremely impressive collection of talent. Now, he reportedly has even more new material on the way soon.

In a tweet Kaytranada posted earlier today he confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Childish Gambino. A fan commented on a completely unrelated post asking the producer “Is that joint with Gambino ever gonna see the light of day?” Kay quickly hit him back with a quote tweet confirming that it will appear “on my next album yes.” While he didn’t share any new details on when that album could be, it did get fans buzzing about two very unique artists linking up for a song. Check out the tweet in question below.

Childish Gambino Will Be On Kaytranada’s New Album

on my next album yes https://t.co/hTDYbjyyxW — kaytra-NADA (@KAYTRANADA) September 5, 2023

Earlier this year Twitter erupted in a Drake vs. Childish Gambino debate after Drake took shots at his rap contemporary on tour. He called Gambino’s hit song “This Is America” overrated. Rumors have swirled for years that the song was originally intended to be a Drake diss, though it ended up very far away from that. Gambino, who is notoriously reclusive from public attention, has yet to make any real statement on the disses.

Childish Gambino’s last new album 3.15.20 dropped, as you’d expect, in March of 2020. Since then he has still made a few appearances on some notable albums. Last year he teamed up with Lil Wayne and Latto on the song “Sunshine” from her album 777. Earlier this year, he contributed to Summer Walker’s song “New Type” from her CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP. What do you think of Kaytranada and Childish Gambino teaming up for a new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

