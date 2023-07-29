Drake Might’ve Also Dissed Childish Gambino On “UTOPIA”

While a particular lyric from Drake’s feature on Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN” has fans raising eyebrows, it’s also too vague to know for sure.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Might’ve Also Dissed Childish Gambino On “UTOPIA”

Drake apparently let out more than a few strays with his feature on Travis Scott’s long-awaited album UTOPIA. Moreover, the 6 God showed up to assist La Flame on the project’s seventh track, “MELTDOWN,” and had a lot of notable and potentially antagonistic bars aimed at other rappers. Of course, the one that was easiest for fans to catch was his shots at Pusha T and Pharrell. ““I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t,” he raps with an attempt at menace. “Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that s**t.”

However, with this context and previous beef in mind, people are now starting to theorize that there could be more attacks towards fellow MCs. Furthermore, fans and media outlets highlighted another set of lines that could be aimed at Childish Gambino. “Heard your new joint, it’s embarrassing s**t, you talk to the cops on some therapy s**t,” Drake spits. “You act like you love this American s**t, but really the truth is you scared of the six.”

Read More: Drake Shares Promising Update On “For All The Dogs” Release Date

Did Drake Really Mean To Diss Childish Gambino With These Bars?

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

While this is, if anything, just a vague bar that works in the term “American” into the rhyme scheme, there might be something deeper here. After all, Drake very recently reignited his alleged feud with Childish Gambino by dissing his song “This Is America” during one of his tour concerts. Sure, Drizzy himself didn’t say it out loud, but a headline displayed on a screen was enough for fans to catch the message. Still, Donald Glover hasn’t dropped a new solo record in a while, so this is probably just coincidence or a very slight and unspecific jab.

Meanwhile, we’re still taking in all the lyrics from Travis Scott’s new LP. With a lot of anticipation behind it, fans will surely be combing through every verse to see what gems they find. With that in mind, maybe this beef attitude just has us seeing shadows, but it doesn’t make fans any less invested in it. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Scott, Drake, and Childish Gambino.

Read More: Joe Budden Says Drake Would “Smoke” Childish Gambino

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.