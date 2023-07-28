Drake & Pusha T Beef Reignited On “UTOPIA,” Canadian Leaves Briefcase At Strip Club

Hip-hop went months without producing a No. 1 album or single, even with some noteworthy releases arriving in the first half of 2023. Since Lil Uzi Vert broke the “curse,” however, our favourite rappers have been coming with non-stop fire. Last weekend we heard from Nas and Ice Spice, and today (July 28), Travis Scott’s star is shining brightly for the first time in a minute thanks to UTOPIA. The long-awaited effort finds him connecting with frequent collaborators like Future, Drake, and The Weeknd, as well as a surprise appearance from Beyonce that has the internet talking.

Prior to his new LP’s arrival, Scott teased fans by carrying around a UTOPIA briefcase to various events. We saw several of his guest features also holding the bag, though it seems Champagne Papi got a bit careless with it during a recent trip to the strip club. Amid his It’s All a Blur tour, the 36-year-old made a pitstop at Starlets in New York, where some of the dancers posed with the baggage thrown down on a luxury couch at the venue. “@champagnepapi you left something here,” they wrote on IG on Thursday.

Drake Hits the Strip Club on Tour

Scott likely won’t be impressed when he hears about Drake’s shenanigans. Still, the internet is eating up their “MELTDOWN” track – Pusha T diss and all. As you may recall, the “Diet Coke” hitmaker was the one to expose his nemesis’ child, Adonis, to the world, resulting in a heated diss track battle that lives in infamy.

“I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t / Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that sh*t,” the Scorpion artist spits, also dragging Pharrell Williams’ name into the fire while honouring the late Virgil Ablog.

Canadian Has Bars for Pusha T & Skateboard P on UTOPIA

Tap into Travis Scott and Drake’s “MELTDOWN” below. If you haven’t already, you can listen to the former’s full UTOPIA album stream here. Do you think Champagne Papi is playing with fire by reigniting his beef with Pusha T? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Drake has some bars for Pusha and Pharrell on "Meltdown" 👀 #UTOPIA



"I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f*ck about all of that heritage sh*t. Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis they not even wearing that sh*t." pic.twitter.com/la6FEr9ErK — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 28, 2023

