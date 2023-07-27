Celebs Pile Up For Drake’s NYC Show And Afterparty

Every single show on Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour creates more front-page news. This time the tour stopped in New York for a massive show at Madison Square Garden. As you’d expect, many fellow celebs were in attendance. During the show, Drake found Travis Scott in the audience and was sure to give him a shoutout. Unsurprisingly, fans in the crowd met that with rapturous applause. Travis Scott’s new album Utopia is expected to be released tonight. That caused plenty of fan speculation under video of the pair together, wondering if Drake will appear on the project. Later in the night, he was spotted with Scott’s Utopia briefcase he’s been carrying around to promote the album.

After the show, Drake was spotted with Travis Scott and French Montana partying at the rooftop bar of the Dream Hotel in Manhattan. Other celebs like Jaden Smith, Shay Mitchell, and Scott Disick also turned up at the party. During the show itself, someone threw something interesting on-stage which is becoming and surprisingly frequent occurrence. Fans have thrown vapes, phones, and bras on stage at various stops on the “It’s All A Blur” tour so far. This time a fan took it to an entirely new level, throwing their entire purse on stage at the rapper.

Drake’s Star-Studded New York Show

At a tour stop earlier this week, Drake teased fans with a potentially major announcement. He’s been teasing a new album called For All The Dogs for weeks now. While the project’s timeline has been repeatedly shifted it does seem to be on the way soon. But at a recent show he confirmed that he’s not the only one with an album coming soon. 21 Savage apparently has something in the works as well.

Drake’s seven-show stint in New York has officially wrapped up. Starting tomorrow he will head off to Washington DC for two shows followed by two more in Philly. Do you think Travis Scott popping up at Drake’s show is a sign that the rapper will be on Utopia? Let us know in the comment section below.

