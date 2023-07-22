Drake Seeks To Locate Woman Who Threw 36G Bra On Stage “Immediately” In Hilarious New Tour Clip

Despite his massive celebrity status, Drake isn’t immune to having things thrown at him on stage. Over the past few months, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, and others have all been hit by objects hurled at them. The former was left in serious pain after her face felt the impact of a mobile phone. Champagne Papi, on the other hand, is bringing home new bras every night on his It’s All a Blur tour.

Since the very first night that he hit the road, women have been anonymously hurling their lingerie at the rapper. It seems one of them has finally piqued his interest. In a video shared by XXL, Drake picks up a bra, jokingly using it to cover his eyes. He quickly notices how big the garment is, pausing his vocals to remark, “D**n.” After taking a second to check to tag to determine its size, he yells out, “36G?”

Drake Fans Continue to Throw Unusual Things At Him

As the crowd cheers him on, Drake grins and tells his team, “Locate this woman immediately!” before getting back to work. It’s unclear if the busty concert attendee was ever identified. Now that we know the 36-year-old takes a special interest in large chests, it won’t be surprising if even more big bras come flying his way. Of course, it was just a few months ago when Drake spoke candidly about the time a therapist compared him to a woman with “huge t*ts,” so perhaps he’s simply looking for some like-minded friends to connect with.

Outside of all the headlines that have come from his It’s All a Blur tour, Drake is also in the news this weekend for his first collaboration with the UK’s Central Cee. The pair didn’t connect for a traditional release. Instead, they teamed up with On The Radar Radio for an impressive freestyle that reminds us how quick-witted each of the rappers is. Tap into that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

