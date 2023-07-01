Among the many notable performance moments, disses, and antics to go on during Drake and 21’s “It’s All A Blur” tour, what people throw onstage is definitely among the most memorable. Moreover, fans have pelted the 6 God with shoes, phones, and much more during their tour stops- including bras. However, despite this being a bit of a distraction, it seems like he really got used to the barrage of underwear while in arenas. Furthermore, the OVO mogul recently remarked on the lack of bras around him as he performed in Montreal. Apparently, bras are now the true marker of a successful show and fan engagement for Drizzy.

“I’d just like to say, before I go on to this next song,” Drake began his cheeky chastising of the crowd. “This is the first stage, I think, where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed. Don’t start throwing shoes and phones and s**t. If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it, ’cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn’t see no bras tonight. Maybe if I play this next song, and I take you back in the day again to, like, 2016, maybe you’ll throw me a bra. How about that? Let’s go. Play it, play it, play it, hurry up, ’cause I need something.”

Drake Laments The Lack Of Bras Onstage

In other Drake news, the Canadian superstar got a much more pointed criticism from radio host Ebro recently that has nothing to do with what he receives on stage. “Y’all know I’m the biggest Drake fan on this show,” he remarked to his co-hosts on Apple’s Rap Life Review. “Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself. You’re also one of the most successful rappers we’ve ever seen, and we love you for that. The song’s called ‘This Is America.’ You’re Canadian, bro!” he said while addressing his diss towards Childish Gambino.

Of course, this caused a lot of debate online. While it’s a tough conversation to have, it’s also one set against a highly successful and opulent tour. As such, we’ll see how much it cuts through the noise. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, stay posted on HNHH.

