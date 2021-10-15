montreal
- MusicDave East Gets Pepper Sprayed By Police Outside Concert In Montreal: WatchThe encounter happened outside one of his shows.By Lavender Alexandria
- Reviews50 Cent Celebrates His Legacy With An Outstanding Hip-Hop Spectacle On "The Final Lap" TourWith performances from Jeremih and Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent's The Final Lap tour celebrates an unmatched 20-year tenure in hip-hop. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Disappointed That No One Threw Bras At Him During Montreal ShowYou get one bra, and all of a sudden you can't perform without them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Attempts To Duck Cameras: WatchDrake was on Montreal over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Shouts Out Smiley And Asks J. Cole For A Collab During Montreal ConcertIt was a busy couple of days for Drake in Montreal.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Surprises Fans In Montreal With J. Cole AppearanceHe may not be a local guest, but J. Cole was definitely well-received.By Ben Mock
- MixtapesSkiifall Transcends Genres On "Woiiyoie Tapes Vol. 2: Intense City"Montreal artist Skiifall releases his highly-anticipated EP, "Woiiyoie Tapes Vol 2: Intense City" with production from Wondagurl & DJ Dahi."By Aron A.
- Original ContentDrake Tour Tickets Montreal: Price, Availability, Sale DateThe "It's All A Blur" tour hits Montreal, Quebec on July 14th and 15th. Here's where you could find tickets. By Aron A.
- SongsMontreal's Skiifall Prepares New EP With "Yuteman Dennis"The Montreal-based artist sets the tone for his new project, "WOIIYOIE TAPES Vol. 2," due out next month.By Aron A.
- SongsChiiild Enlists Lucky Daye For "Good For Now"Chiiild shares "Good For Now" ft. Lucky Daye.By Aron A.
- SongsMontreal's Skiifall Drops "Fam Without Blood"Skiifall unveils his new single, "Fam Without Blood," produced by Wondagurl, Rodiah McDonald, London Cyr, and Yama//SatoBy Aron A.
- SongsChiiild Returns With New Single, "Bon Voyage"The experimental soul band from Montréal has returned after their woozy 2021 debut commercial album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsMontreal's Skiifall Drops Off "I Can't Feel My Mind (Freestyle)"Skiifall shares his new freestyle, "I Can't Feel My Mind." By Aron A.
- Original ContentFestival Metro Metro: Drake & Lil Baby Reunite, Tory Lanez & DaBaby Defy Cancel Culture & MoreFollowing a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Festival Metro Metro in Montreal returned with performances from Drake, Lil Baby, 50 Cent, Tory Lanez & more. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLil Baby Brings Drake Out To Perform "Girls Want Girls" At Montreal Festival: WatchLil Baby couldn't come to Canada without bringing out his good friend.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMontreal Artist Pope Silk Shares New Single "userNAME"Rising artist Pope Silk releases his first single of the year titled "userNAME."By Alex Zidel