Rick Ross Bails On Montreal Show For "Personal Reasons," & Performs In Nashville Instead

Rick Ross seems to have dropped one show for another.

The apparent scheduling mishap isn't the only negative drama Ross has dealt with in recent weeks. Many attendees at his annual car show in Georgia hit him with criticism and demanded refunds following the event. He laughed off the complaints on Instagram afterward. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

When MtlFlex TV shared the news on Instagram, fans posted various theories to explain why Ross decided to perform in Nashville instead. One user wrote: "DJ Akademiks said Rick Ross banned from Canada after dissing Drake ." Another remarked that he "canceled his show because of the law 101 he didn’t want to convert his name in French." Ross has been feuding with Drake in recent months, even dropping the diss track, "Campagne Moments," back in April. Drake threw some shots back on his tracks primarily addressed to Kendrick Lamar . Check out Mural Festival's statement on Instagram below.

"For personal reasons, Rick Ross has made the decision to cancel his performance at the Festival In the coming days, we will provide a full refund of the daily tickets you purchased or a partial refund of Weekend 2 Passes and Festival Passes if applicable," the organization said in a statement translated by Google.

Rick Ross appeared to have bailed on a performance in Montreal to instead take the stage in Nashville on Saturday night, after the Mural Festival announced last minute that "personal reasons" prevented Ross from showing up. Despite the explanation, Ross made an appearance at the Blavity House Party Music Festival in Nashville the same night.

