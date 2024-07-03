Uncle Luke Calls Out Drake For Co-Signing Rick Ross Attack

LL COOL J Hosts 'Salute The Sample' On SiriusXM's Rock The Bells Radio At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: Uncle Luke speaks during 'Salute The Sample' on SiriusXM's Rock The Bells Radio at SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Uncle Luke says Drake's response was "unacceptable."

Uncle Luke slammed Drake in a video on social media, earlier this week, after the Toronto rapper seemingly liked a clip of of Rick Ross and his team getting jumped for playing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in Canada. Luke says it's a dangerous move and condoning it is "unacceptable."

“This whole fighting with my boy Rick Ross and his guys in Canada, that’s unacceptable,” he said. “That [isn’t] supposed to happen. And what’s more unacceptable is when Mr. Drake liked the post. I expect more out of Mr. Drake. When there is violence, you don’t condone it. Drake, you should be bigger than that. You don’t like no posts because here’s what happens: there’s always a backlash to it all.”

Rick Ross Performs At The Blavity House Party Music Festival

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 15: Rick Ross performs for day two of the Blavity House Party Music Festival at Municipal Auditorium on June 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Blavity)

He added: “Even if you were not involved, half of the country thinks you set the man up. They book a show in Canada and you send your goons out there to agitate and start a fight with Ross. When you, Mr. Drake, liked the post, you inserted yourself into violence with Mr. Ross and his crew.” Check out Luke's full comments on the recent altercation below.

Uncle Luke Speaks On Drake's Response To The Rick Ross Incident

Luke isn't the only celebrity who voiced their displeasure with the beef after Ross' altercation. Marlon Wayans also put out a statement calling for peace on his Instagram Story. Despite the incident, a rep. for Ross told TMZ in a statement: "Vancouver is a beautiful city and he can't wait to go back." Be on the lookout for further updates on Uncle Luke as well as the beef between Drake and Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

