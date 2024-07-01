Kendrick Lamar Quoted By Kamala Harris At BET Awards & Wins Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1061 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs in concert at 2015 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Looks like being winning the biggest rap battle in decades equals another astonishment for Kendrick Lamar... and political placating, too.

Kendrick Lamar hasn't dropped an album in two years, he's dropped very few features and very few singles... and yet a rap battle took him to the top. Moreover, he recently won Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the 2024 BET Awards last night (Sunday, June 30) and got some additional shoutouts. The ceremony's host, Taraji P. Henson, parodied the smash hit Drake diss "Not Like Us" at the very start of it, and even U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris quoted the song in a Joe Biden presidential campaign ad with Henson during the show. "The majority of us believe in freedom and equality. But these extremists, as they say, they not like us," Harris remarked.

Overall, it's a pretty curious homage while Kendrick Lamar's beef ally Rick Ross faces the consequences of playing with Drake in his country. Award shows aren't the definitive authority on the culture, but this certainly carries a bit more contextual weight than, say, the Grammys... someone go hand him one right now. Whether or not you think the Compton lyricist deserves this award with his limited material, he's certainly earned it. As the perceived victor of the biggest pop culture event to happen in rap music in recent memory, it's understandable that his dominance and astonishments took him far in this regard, and that political powers would want to capitalize on the moment and attempt to curry favor with audiences they often neglect with their policies.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Accuses Spotify Of Certifying Fake Streams Of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Kamala Harris Quotes Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar fans instead focused these days on his other Drake diss "6:16 In LA," which got some very interesting recent theories. But "Not Like Us" continues to captivate and electrify. Of course, K.Dot has some more work to do with this beef, namely the Compton music video for this track that should drop any day now. Hopefully that's his last move and he moves onto his next endeavor.

Meanwhile, Drake is still referencing the beef in trolling, mostly cheeky ways, but they don't remove the shroud of bitterness and insecurity that many fans perceive. It's clear that the whole Kendrick Lamar situation got to his head. Still, he just released new summer bops with Camila Cabello, so we'll be right back to our regularly scheduled program in no time. Nevertheless, congrats to Kendrick on his BET dubs: he has the most wins in the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist category and nabbed it for the third year in a row in 2024.

Read More: Drake Posts Fried Rice On Instagram & Subtly Jabs At Kendrick Lamar's "New Ho King" Line

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
BET Awards 2024 - ShowPoliticsTaraji P Henson Channels Kendrick Lamar To Parody "Not Like Us" During BET Awards730
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformancePoliticsKendrick Lamar Continues To Break Spotify Records As "Not Like Us" Hits Monumental Milestone25.4K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FivePoliticsKendrick Lamar Breaks Yet Another Drake Spotify Streaming Record With "Not Like Us"5.6K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventPoliticsDrake Embraces Kendrick Lamar's "69 God" Nickname On Bowling Outing6.7K