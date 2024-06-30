Drake Embraces Kendrick Lamar's "69 God" Nickname On Bowling Outing

Drake appears to be making light of his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral lyrical battle continues to be a hot topic of debate, and lately, it appears as though Drizzy has opted to make the best of the undoubtedly tough situation. After the two of them went back and forth with several scathing disses, the general consensus was that Kendrick came out on top. This is due in part to his explosive track "Not Like Us." In it, he accuses Drake and other members of his OVO crew of being "certified pedophiles," and more.

In the song, Kendrick also repeatedly calls Drake a "69 god." It seems like he wasn't too offended by this, however. Over the weekend, the hitmaker was spotted out bowling with some friends, and using this as his player name. It remains unclear exactly what Kendrick meant by the lyric, though of course, social media users have plenty of theories.

Drake Makes Light Of Kendrick Lamar Beef With "Not Like Us" Reference

Last week, for example, Keke Palmer hopped online to question what the nickname is supposed to suggest. She argued that if it was a reference to the rapper's bedroom habits, it should actually be taken as a compliment. Her remarks sparked a debate among fans, with many agreeing with her or sharing their own interpretations of the line. Some also believe it could be a reference to fellow artist 6ix9ine, who's dealt with his own fair share of sexual predator allegations in the past.