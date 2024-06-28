Keke Palmer Has A Question About Kendrick Lamar's "69 God" Line Against Drake

A lot of lines in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef raised eyebrows, and Keke Palmer wants to know why this one is a "diss."

Some believe that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef may not be over yet, and in the likely event that it is, folks still have an avalanche of wild, cutting, and comical bars to take stock of. Moreover, beyond some of the hefty allegations they launched at each other, these diss tracks contained a lot of clever wordplay, funny flips, disrespectful jabs, and downright vicious assessments. On the lighter and more ridiculous tip, folks have been singing along to K.Dot's "69 God" attack at Drizzy for almost two months, but Keke Palmer has a very important question. Since when did that sexually suggestive number become a bad thing in our Internet discourse?

"Now this is no shade, no tea, but I have a question, okay?" Keke Palmer, SZA's future buddy comedy partner, began her inquiry. "Because I know the rap kids, they do a lot of little tricks and clever little lines. Especially somebody like Kendrick. But I really am curious of... What's so bad about being a 69 God? I guess what I'm saying is, far as I knew, 69 was something that just means you're reciprocal, right? So if you're a 69 God, you know, what's so bad about that? I must be missing something. We'll see, boo."

Keke Palmer Doesn't Know What's So Bad About 69 Gods

Of course, fans quickly chimed in with their theories, agreements with Keke Palmer, and other interpretations that paint this as a diss. People are still arguing over who won; did you think a debate over bars would be any less divisive? Anyway, some fans believe that the "69" in question is actually a reference to 6ix9ine, who has his own history with grooming, child abuse, and predatory behavior (which in Drake's case is purely alleged and unconfirmed). Maybe that's a reach, but it's rap beef, so what else is new?

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer is busy elsewhere, dealing with the fallout of her breakup and hopefully moving on peacefully from that reportedly toxic bond. As such, it's no surprise that she wasn't able to go down the same Reddit rabbit holes and OVO/TDE Twitter Stan reply threads that we did. Do you agree that being a 69 God is not such a bad thing after all? Or does it make "Not Like Us" all the catchier?