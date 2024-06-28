Keke Palmer Has A Question About Kendrick Lamar's "69 God" Line Against Drake

BYGabriel Bras Nevares722 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pride-Parade-in-Washington-DC
Actress and singer Keke Palmer is seen during the DC Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Washington, District of Columbia in Logan Circle. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by AARON SCHWARTZ/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
A lot of lines in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef raised eyebrows, and Keke Palmer wants to know why this one is a "diss."

Some believe that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef may not be over yet, and in the likely event that it is, folks still have an avalanche of wild, cutting, and comical bars to take stock of. Moreover, beyond some of the hefty allegations they launched at each other, these diss tracks contained a lot of clever wordplay, funny flips, disrespectful jabs, and downright vicious assessments. On the lighter and more ridiculous tip, folks have been singing along to K.Dot's "69 God" attack at Drizzy for almost two months, but Keke Palmer has a very important question. Since when did that sexually suggestive number become a bad thing in our Internet discourse?

"Now this is no shade, no tea, but I have a question, okay?" Keke Palmer, SZA's future buddy comedy partner, began her inquiry. "Because I know the rap kids, they do a lot of little tricks and clever little lines. Especially somebody like Kendrick. But I really am curious of... What's so bad about being a 69 God? I guess what I'm saying is, far as I knew, 69 was something that just means you're reciprocal, right? So if you're a 69 God, you know, what's so bad about that? I must be missing something. We'll see, boo."

Read More: Childish Gambino Wants To Focus On Fun After Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Viral Feud

Keke Palmer Doesn't Know What's So Bad About 69 Gods

Of course, fans quickly chimed in with their theories, agreements with Keke Palmer, and other interpretations that paint this as a diss. People are still arguing over who won; did you think a debate over bars would be any less divisive? Anyway, some fans believe that the "69" in question is actually a reference to 6ix9ine, who has his own history with grooming, child abuse, and predatory behavior (which in Drake's case is purely alleged and unconfirmed). Maybe that's a reach, but it's rap beef, so what else is new?

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer is busy elsewhere, dealing with the fallout of her breakup and hopefully moving on peacefully from that reportedly toxic bond. As such, it's no surprise that she wasn't able to go down the same Reddit rabbit holes and OVO/TDE Twitter Stan reply threads that we did. Do you agree that being a 69 God is not such a bad thing after all? Or does it make "Not Like Us" all the catchier?

Read More: Keke Palmer Wishes Baby Leodis A Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
SZA + TDE's Official GRAMMY After PartyMusicKeke Palmer Wishes Baby Leodis A Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post3.1K
2023 Atlanta Film Festival - "Big Boss" Closing Night ScreeningMusicTwitter Reacts To Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Sheer Dress Drama5.0K
2023 Fragrance Foundation AwardsMusicKeke Palmer Speaks On Her Body In Steamy New Instagram Video10.0K
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesMusicKeke Palmer Asks Her Mom NSFW Questions While Playing "Celebrity Game Face"3.8K