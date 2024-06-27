Childish Gambino Wants To Focus On Fun After Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Viral Feud

Childish Gambino plans to offer society something that he thinks it's lacking.

Childish Gambino is currently gearing up to drop one final album under his moniker, Bando Stone in The New World. It's expected to arrive sometime this summer, though an official release date has yet to be confirmed. The release date for his new single "Lithonia" was leaked earlier this week, however, revealing that the track drops on July 2. In the meantime, the hitmaker took to TikTok Live to share some details of the upcoming project, claiming that his goal is to provide listeners with something he thinks society needs more of.

“The problem is, we’re not having enough fun. So this rollout that’s coming, it’s mostly about fun, I’m trying to have fun,” he began. “I feel like there’s just people not having enough fun […] When I was a kid, there were big things that would unite us, and I just feel bad for y’all. This generation just does not get — y’all get, like, bad stuff. Everything that everybody can get in on is usually f*cked up.”

Childish Gambino Teases Bando Stone In The New World

He went on to use Drake and Kendrick Lamar's infamous lyrical battle, which has easily become one of the most viral moments in hip hop of this year, as an example. “Even this year, the most fun we’ve had was from a fight. A song from a fight, from a rap beef,” he explained. “Which I enjoyed every minute of. It was very fun. But still, kinda negative in a certain light, I guess.” Of course, his remarks have fans even more eager to hear what he has to offer on Bando Stone in The New World.

What do you think of Childish Gambino claiming that this generation needs to have more fun? Do you agree or not? What about his take on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef? Are you looking forward to hearing his upcoming album, Bando Stone in The New World? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

