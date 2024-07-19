Childish Gambino Heaps Praise On Yeat After Their Bold New Collab

These two cooked up something special.

Childish Gambino is an experimental artist. He's found incredible mainstream success, but at the end of the day, he likes to tinker with established formulas. It's what makes him such a consistently engaging artist. Gambino is also smart about who he aligns himself with in the studio. He only works with people who generative creative sparks, as evidenced by the eclectic feature list on his new album. The most unexpected feature on Bando Stone and the New World has to be rage phenom Yeat. That said, the rapper claimed that Yeat was the one who impressed him the most.

Childish Gambino sat down with Apple 1 host Zane Lowe to discuss the new album. He touched on the album's themes and aesthetic in detail. It was the topic of Yeat, however, that drew the most praise from the rapper. Childish Gambino and Yeat collaborate on the song "Cruisin," which is wild blend of tempos and sounds. Lowe asked about the process behind the song, and Gambino heaped praise on his creative partner. "He's a workaholic, he'll make something so fast," the rapper stated. "I'm just super impressed with him, and he loves music. He's the man."

Childish Gambino Was Impressed By Yeat's Work Ethic

Childish Gambino elaborated on the making of "Cruisin," and revealed that the collab came together in Paris. He recalled being shocked by how adaptable Yeat was to different working conditions. "We were in Paris working together," he explained. "I'm just surprised by how resourceful he is." Gambino was wowed by the fact that Yeat didn't have to resort to plug ins or additional software to get the sound he wanted. "I was like 'What are you using?' and he's using all the stuff that comes with the stuff," the rapper stated. "He's not getting like 'Oh I need this plug in.'"