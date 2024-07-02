Will Smith Was Loving Childish Gambino’s Joke About Him & Sam Smith

AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Centerpiece Gala Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Actor Will Smith attends the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)
Will Smith thought it was hilarious.

Will Smith appeared to enjoy Childish Gambino bringing him up during his speech at the BET Awards on Sunday night. In a new video circulating on social media, Smith can be seen watching along backstage as Gambino complains that he has more Grammys than the legendary entertainer, but fewer BET awards than Sam Smith. Gambino's lone win came with Video of the Year for his hit song, "This is America," in 2019.

“I’m really excited to be here, but I want to get some things on my chest first,” Gambino began. "This isn’t personal, but I just feel I should have more BET Awards. I’m serious. It’s the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do?” He continued: “It’s just the math of the fact, because it doesn’t really make sense. I have more Grammys than Will Smith – which makes no sense – but I have the same amount of BET Awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck, at the Black Entertainment Television…” Check out Smith’s response to the speech below.

Childish Gambino Speaks During BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino speaks onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Gambino was on stage to present Killer Mike with the award for Album of the Year for his project Michael. Earlier in the night, he was up for Best Actor but lost out to Denzel Washington. He also performed a tribute for Usher who took home the Lifetime Achievement award.

Will Smith Watches Childish Gambino's Speech

Gambino’s comments come as he prepares for the release of his next film, Bando Stone & The New World. The first single from the soundtrack to the movie drops on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Will Smith, Childish Gambino, and the BET Awards on HotNewHipHop.

