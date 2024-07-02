Childish Gambino Returns With "Lithonia" From His Upcoming Film, "Bando Stone & The New World"

Childish Gambino has returned with the first song from the soundtrack to his upcoming film, Bando Stone & The New World. The track, "Lithonia," sees Gambino singing about feeling trapped and like no one "gives a f*ck" about him. He'll be heavily involved in the upcoming project, serving as the director while also starring in and handling the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated film. It follows a former singer stuck on a tropical island during an apocalyptic event. The album will be dropping on July 19, although it's unclear when the film will hit theaters.
In the comments section on YouTube, fans have been thrilled to finally be getting more music from Gambino. One user joked: "He finally remembered his YouTube account password." Another wrote: "Damn, love this new sound Gambino’s experimenting with. Great song!" The release comes after Gambino made headlines at the BET Awards for calling the organization over his lack of recognition at their events. His lone BET Award win was for Video of the Year with his hit song, "This is America," in 2019. Perhaps "Lithonia" and Bando Stone & The New World will finally bring him some more success. Be on the lookout for further updates on Childish Gambino on HotNewHipHop.
Childish Gambino Drops First Song From "Bando Stone & The New World" Soundtrack
Quotable Lyrics:
My sweet Lithonia
What have you done?
These are your children
I am your son
