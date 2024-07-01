Latto & Ice Spice Smack Talk Each Other As Their Beef Continues At The BET Awards

Ice Spice claims Latto isn't even the "fart", but the latter claims she is "the muthaf***in' stankiest" one.

Latto and Ice Spice are two of the most impactful female hip-hop artists right now. You could even make the argument for overall, especially this year. Both have turned in hit after hit, and they are nearing the releases of their highly-anticipated projects in the ensuing months. For Ice Spice, she will finally be delivering her debut album Y2K! on July 26th. Then, there is the self-proclaimed Queen of da Souf's record Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Each album looks to do run up the streams and sales when they hit the market, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

That is partially because these two leading ladies are still butting heads. Each femcee has taken their respective shots via social media and the booth over these last several months. That animosity was on further display during the 2024 BET Awards last night (June 30), as Latto and Ice Spice were dragging each other for their performances. They both showcased their respective disses, "Think U The S*** (Fart)" and "Sunday Service", in addition to some other cuts.

Latto Tears Down Ice Spice At The BET Awards

However, it seems Latto and Ice Spice were locked into those two songs in particular. Following the latter's time onstage, the Atlanta-based artist claimed that she is in indeed a "fart" and the "stankiest" one at that. The New York native followed up with a retort on X (formerly Twitter) dispelling Latto's statement. "U NOT EVEN THE FART B!TCH🧡now gimmie my 10ss".